Former banker to lead Malaysia Singapore Sikh Sports Council

MSSSC new team: (L-R) Baljit Singh, Amerjet Singh, Sarjit Singh and Kesmahinder Singh

Malaysian-Singapore Sikh Sports Council (MSSSC) has elected a new team to run the seven decade old organisation for the next two years.

Former banker Baljit Singh Randhay from the organisation’s Negeri Sembilan affiliate has been appointed as president. The two deputy president slots went to Amarjet Singh from Selangor and Sarjit Singh Sona from Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA).

Keshmahinder Singh from Johore is secretary and Sarban Singh (Kedah) as the deputy, while Jagvinder Singh from Perak is the new treasurer with Sarban Singh (Kedah).

Its five vice presidents are Jesbere Singh (Kuala Lumpur), Hardev Singh (Perak), Sarban Singh (Selangor), Daljit Singh (Pahang) and Paramjit Singh (Johore).

The organisation was formed as the Malayan Sikh Sports Council (MSSC) on 31 July 1949 by a group of enthusiastic sports minded Sikhs with the intent to develop and promote sporting activities among the Sikh in Malaysia. In 1968, it was renamed MSSSC.

Since then, MSSSC has been organising sporting activities for Sikhs in Malaysia and Singapore, with the Gurdwara Cup as its signature event. The first ever Gurdwara Cup hockey tournament took birth in Ipoh, Perak, in 1952.

The challenge trophy was presented to MSSC by the Police Sikh Temple, Ipoh. The silver trophy has become a symbol of hockey supremacy for Sikhs in Malaysia and Singapore.

Over the years, other games were introduced at the Gurdwara Cup such as football, badminton, netball and golf. As such, the Gurdwara Cup games were named as the Gurdwara Cup & Sikh Festival of Sports.

