ਹੁਕਮੇ ਆਵੈ ਹੁਕਮੇ ਜਾਵੈ ਹੁਕਮੇ ਰਹੈ ਸਮਾਈ ॥

hukmay aavai hukmay jaavai hukmay rahai samaa-ee.

By His Command we come, and by His Command we go; by His Command, we merge into absorption.

DR. GURUCHARAN SINGH (GENDHI) S/O AMAR SINGH & NIHAL KAUR

1938-2021

Beloved husband and partner of Jogender Kaur Bedi

Spiritual guide, father, moral compass and the love of Lashvinder Kaur, Sharon Sidhu & Prof. Reena Sidhu

Father-in-law and Dad to Richard Arnold & Ranbir Lal

Loving Nanna of Maxim, Maya & Rahoul

Grandfather, Father, Husband, Brother, Uncle, Friend.

Guided by his Northern Star, Gendhi as he was also known to many, nurtured his tribe, and those he loved, to be fearless, purposeful, and kind. The bedrock of stability, he always had an open door and an even bigger heart for those in need. His sense of humour and dry-wit had the power of teasing out many a smile, even from the stoniest of faces. His strong principles and integrity, reshaped many a life.

Like his moniker Guru, he was the guiding light for many…

Daddy, thank you for blessing us with your love, steadfastness and wisdom. You will always be our Rock and Pillar of strength

Rest well knowing that your legacy lives on strong.

Missed by:

Jai Singh & Gursant Kaur (Perth), Balbir Kaur & Sarain Singh Jassal (Melbourne), Dr. Balbir Singh & Dr. Indra Anthony (P.J.), Gurmukh Singh (Ipoh) and Sarjit Kaur (Penang w/o the late Hari Singh). Joining Sohan Singh, Bhagwan Kaur & Karam Singh

The family will forever remain indebted to Datuk Dr. Harjit Singh (Prince Court Hospital) for being their pillar of support & thank Hospis Malaysia for their incredible kindness and care.

Those wishing to pay their last respects will be able to do so from 9.45 am – 10.30 am, Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the Nirvana Memorial Park Shah Alam, Jalan Pusaka 21/1, Off Jalan Persiaran Jubli Perak, Section 21, 40300 Shah Alam.

The last rites will take place at 10.30 am, Sunday, December 26, 2021

For details please contact Lash at +6012 220 0253 or Sharon at +6012 326 1753

Akhand Paath Da Bhog will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 4.30 pm, followed by Kirtan, Katha and Antham Ardaas: 5.00 – 7.00 pm at Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya, Persiaran Kewajipan, SS13.

| Entry: 25 Dec 2021 | Source: Family

