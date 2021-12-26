Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar Ibrahim visits Petaling Jaya gurdwara

Anwar Ibrahim (front, centre) visiting Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya to deliver aid and see flood relief work going on there – Photo: GSPJ

Malaysia

Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader Anwar Ibrahim yesterday (Dec 25) visited Petaling Jaya gurdwara to see firsthand the massive operation, powered by people from all races and faiths, underway to assist flood victims.

“I was present at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya [GSPJ] to deliver aid as well as witnessing harmony at work as people of all races lending a helping hand to assist people affected by the flood disaster,” he said in a social media entry. Anwar is also the Malaysian Opposition Leader.

GSPJ has been running a command centre to provide cooked hot vegetarian meals as well as other necessary items as news started spreading about the devastating impact of the flash floods in the Klang Valley, with Taman Sri Muda being the epicenter of the disaster.

Also present was Maria Chin Abdullah, Member of Parliament for Petaling Jaya constituency and activist who held the Bersih rally.

They were briefed by GSPJ committee members led by its president Awtar Singh (Terry).

Anwar Ibrahim (standing, centre) talking to Ajit Kaur, one of the key volunteers managing the flood relief command centre at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya on 25 Dec 2021 – Photo: GSPJ

