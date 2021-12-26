Meet Malkith Singh: A Part-Time Clerical Staff And A Full-Time Malaysian Superhero Sikh

Malkeet Singh – Photo: Sadho Ram / Say

At around 4pm last Sunday, 19 December, this SAYS writer sent out a tweet with a photo of a turbaned man cooking in an oversized kadhai

The man, with a beard white as milk, was preparing food for thousands of people who had been left stranded across the Klang Valley and beyond in the aftermath of continuous heavy rain for over three days.

He was cooking in the community kitchen (langar) at the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ), where the Sikh community had sprung into action after they received SOS messages past midnight, 19 December.

In fact, they were so quick that some 5,000 free hot meal boxes were already sent out around 2pm.

It was around that time that a GSPJ representative reached out to SAYS, asking if we could help spread the word about the flood relief work being organised there so that they could serve more flood-affected victims.

As I reached there, I was shown how attendees — who had gathered at the gurdwara for a religious camp — were busy preparing and packing food boxes as the turbaned man was hard at work in the kitchen.

Which is when I snapped a photo of him and posted it on Twitter, not realising it will soon inspire thousands of Malaysians — regardless of their race and religion — to volunteer at the gurdwara.

The tweet spread like wildfire, thanks to some of the prominent handles and social news sites boosting it across social media. By the end of the day, it had already been retweeted more than 14,000 times.

Under the tweet, people started asking “how can we help?” and “is there a fund where we can donate?” while expressing their immense gratitude towards the turbaned man for his Seva (selfless service).

The photo had prompted an outpouring of emotions from Malaysians, who soon took to calling him ‘uncle’.

Soon, I started getting queries from people about him, who he is, his health, and if he is getting enough rest. They were concerned for him.

The next morning, I went over to the gurdwara to join thousands of volunteers who had come from all over the Klang Valley to help in the flood relief work that would see over 100,000 food boxes being sent out.

