Cash handouts from Malaysian Gurdwaras Council to flood victims. More than RM120,000 already given

The Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC) have given cash handout totaling more than RM120,000 to families in Bentong and Taman Sri Muda, two of the places most badly affected by the recent spate of flooding around the nation.

Each affected family received RM2,000. The process to identify other affected families continues.

“We started visiting the affected families on ground. The families who are not at home, we have created a list and invited them to gurdwara to collect the cash aid. This is the first time MGC went directly to families,” an MGC official told Asia Samachar.

Bentong is in the state of Pahang while Taman Sri Muda is Shah Alam, Selangor.

In Selangor, MGC worked closely with the team at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam (GSGNSA).

