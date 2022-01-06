Roots: A Sikh camp employee at the Royal Air Force base in Seletar

A Sikh camp employee at the Royal Air Force base in Seletar (1938) – Source: Collection of National Museum of Singapore / Roots

By Roots | Singapore |

The Sikhs in Singapore were historically linked to work related to security as they were first brought in to Singapore as policeman. The Sikh Police Contingent (SPC) was established in Singapore in 1881 and were often deployed by the British to different Malay states to help revolts. In Singapore, the Sikhs were hired by the Tanjong Pagar Dock Company for its Dock Police Force. In the 1930s, a Sikh police was also formed at the Sembawang naval base and the Royal Air Force base in Seletar.

(Click here for original source. The Roots website has been established by SIngapore’s National Heritage Board strives to preserve and catalogue the elements of that unique inheritance, and to present them to the public in an engaging and accessible format.)

