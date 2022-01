Nashatar Kaur w/o Dalip Singh Kokri (1926-2022)

NASHATAR KAUR W/O DALIP SINGH KOKRI

22.08.1926 – 7.01.2022

Village: Talwandi Kalan

Husband: Dalip Singh Kokri

Children / Spouses:

Pavittar Kaur

Hardial Singh/Amarjeet Kaur

Raghbir Singh/Harbans Kaur

Charanjit Kaur/Pritam Singh

Tejwant Singh (deceased)

Grandchildren:

Praveen Gill

Hans Gill

Jas Gill

Anjeeta Kaur

Roeshan Kaur

Inderpal Singh

Tina Gill

Ishvar Gill

Menraj Gill

Pervina Gill

Maandip Gill

And 8 Great Grandchildren.

Last respects can be paid at Shanshan Bumi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur from 10.30 am-11.45 am on Saturday, 8th January 2022. Cremation at 12 noon. Please observe the Covid-19 pandemic SOPs in place.

Path da Bhog: Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 10-12 noon at Wadda Gurdwara Jalan Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Pavittar – 0122888752

Charanjit – 0162336019

| Entry: 7 Jan 2022 | Source: Family

