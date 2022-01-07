EU ambassadors join Petaling Jaya gurdwara flood relief ops

Ambassadors and staff members of Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia joined GSPJ flood relief aid efforts – Photo: GSPJ

By Asia Samachar Team | Malaysia |

The massive flood relief aid operation at the Petaling Jaya gurdwara is still going strong, with the European Union (EU) ambassadors and staff joining them personally on Wednesday (5 Jan).

Staff members of the Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia and several EU member states participated in a volunteer service at the Gurdwara Sahib in Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) which began soon after a massive flash flood hit the Klang Valley.

EU Ambassador to Malaysia Michalis Rokas, German Ambassador Dr. Peter Blomeyer and Crotia Ambassador Dr. Ivan Velimir Starčević joined staff members of the delegation and of other EU member states embassies to assist the packing and sorting of food and necessities that will be distributed to flood victims.

In a news update shared at the Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia website, Rokas said that “it is a small token from the European Union Member States and Embassies in Malaysia, to show solidarity and bring relief to affected Malaysians. I would like to thank and commend Gurdwara Sahib for their tireless work coordinating the flood relief aid.”

GSPJ started preparing thousands of packets of hot vegetarian meals on 19 Dec 2021, just a day after a massive flash flood had hit Klang Valley and a number of other spots in Malaysia. The effort snowballed into a full scale relief aid operation when they began collecting desperately needed items like food and clothes, and activated a control room to distribute them directly to the affected areas.

As an initial reaction, the EU Delegation staff had pooled their personal resources to provide relief aid in the Hulu Langat district, a badly affected area where one of its staff members resides. It added that the donation to the GSPJ was a personal effort by the EU Delegation and the EU Member States embassies.

“In a Team Europe effort, we have pooled own resources as a gesture of solidarity with Malaysians,” it added.

At the Petaling Jaya gurdwara compound, volunteers packing necessary items that will be sent out direct flood affected areas around the Peninsular Malaysia. More than 40 SUV and truck drivers have volunteered to do the deliveries.

Yesterday, GSPJ had send out essential items to Malacca and Klang. The day before, six SUVs left for Jeli, Kelantan.

To get the latest details on the GSPJ relief aid work, check out their Facebook page.

