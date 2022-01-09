Malaysia back to face-to-face Punjabi learning

Eager to be back: A student at PEC Subang – Photo: Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The weekend classes under the banner of Punjabi Education Centres (PECs) began in most places yesterday (8 Jan). Finally, students and teachers were able to meet up face-to-face. Since March 2020, most of the classes had gone online due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

PEC Subang began its classes today (9 Jan). The classes are held at Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya.

The PECs are managed by the Punjabi Education Trust Malaysia (PETM), the Punjabi language education wing of Ipoh-based Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM).

This will be the 22nd year of a planned and organised approach to Punjabi education in Malaysia, since its revival in 2000.

In 2020, KDM conducted Punjabi Language classes in more than 40 active PECs nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak, with a student population of more than 2000 who were taught by almost 250 teachers.

For the 2020 SPM examination, the Punjabi Language paper once again recorded an excellent performance. A total of 40 students sat for the Punjabi Language paper in 2020, in which all but one passed recording a 97.5% pass rate. The number of students who obtained A+, A and A- was 26, which makes up 65% of the students.

The results of the Punjabi Language paper are better, both in terms of quality and quantity, compared to the results of other languages tested in the SPM examination.

In 2019, 56 students sat for the Punjabi Language paper. The pass rate was 100% with 75% of the students scoring A+, A or A-.

Note: Interested parents can contact the nearest PEC centre to enroll their children. For Subang and its surrounding area, contact Amarjit Kaur +6012-9368586

PEC Subang principal Amarjit Kaur (right) greeting parents and students ​- Photo: Asia Samacha

RELATED STORY:

Malaysia’s Panjabi language classes set to begin tomorrow (Asia Samachar, 15 Jan 2021)

How did students fare in SPM Punjabi language? Here are the results (Asia Samachar, 23 June 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here