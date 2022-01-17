Tu Jhoom: Pakistani duo strikes deep in the heart

By Asia Samachar | Pakistan |
Veteran Sufi singer Abida Parveen and folk singer Naseebo Lal came together for an explosive release of ‘Tu Jhoom’
The soulful song was released by Coke Studio Pakistan on Friday (14 Jan 2022) at its Youtube channel, kick-starting its fourteenth season.
In one feedback, a reader commented: Something very deep is said at 3:23-3:35: “You’ll always find what belongs to you, one way or another. Nothing is in your control in this life, I tell myself”. That’s the essence of faith. Beautifully said!!
The song was curated and produced by Xulfi.
TU JHOOM
Peeda nu mai seene laavan
[I will] accept pain
Te mai hasdi jaavan
then laughing all the way
Oooh, peeda nu mai seene laavan
[I will] accept pain
Te mai hasdi jaavan
then laughing all the way
Dhuppan de naal lad-lad ke ve labhiya apniyan chaavan
Fighting with sunlight, I found my shade
Dukh v apne, sukh v apne, mai te bas eh jaana..
Sadness is mine, Happiness is mine, that’s all I know
Sab nu samajh ke ki karna aye
What will I do by understanding everyone?
Dil nu eh samjhavan
That’s what I keep explaining to my heart
[Chorus: Naseebo Lal]
Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom
Just swirl, swirl, swirl, swirl x2
Verse 2: Abida Parveen
Mai deewani, kuch na jaana
I love deeply, I know nothing
Mast hoke gaavan
I sing with extreme passion
Duniya raaji karke kamle
You can spend time making the world happy
Phir v chain nai aauna
But you will still never find peace
Saari khushiyan mil ja mann te
If I attain every form of happiness
Picche ki reh jaana
What will remain?
Saari khushiyan mil ja mann te
If I attain every form of happiness
Picche ki reh jaana
What will remain?
Tere bas me kuch v nahi eh
Nothing is in your control
Dil nu eh samjhavan
I keep trying to tell my heart
Chorus: Abida Parveen & Background Singers
Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom
Just swirl, swirl, swirl, swirl
Oohoo, tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom
Tuu jhooom, jhoom
Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom x3
Oohhooo, tu jhoom
Verse 3: Naseebo Lal & Abida Parveen
Mai raazi apni zaat toh
I am satisfied with myself
Mai utte apni aukaat toh
I am higher than what I can accomplish
Eh duniya meri fikar nahi..
This world is of no concern to me
Mai samajh gayi har baat nu
I understand every single thing
Ki karna eh unchiya shaana nu
Why do we need the highest status?
Ki khatrana aasmana nu
Why do we need to touch the sky? [reach new heights]
Mai hasdi-hasdi hai jeena
I want to live my life laughing away [happy, without any sadness]
Mei nikal gayi gumaana toh
I’ve stopped thinking about things
Mai te mere wargiyan ki
Khud ko roshan maana
Duniya raazi kar v layi eh
Even if you make the whole world happy
Phir v chain nahi aauna
You still won’t find any peace
Jo hai tera labh jaayega, karke koi bahana
Whatever is yours will find you, one way or the other
Tere bass me kuch v nahi hai, dil nu eh samjhavan
Nothing is in your control, I explain to my heart
Chorus: Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal & Background Singers
Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom
Just swirl, swirl, swirl, swirl
Tuu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom
Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom
Outro: Abida Parveen & Naseebo Lal
Mai deewani kuch na jaana
I’m enraptured, I don’t know anything
Mei deewani, mai deewani
I’m enraptured, I’m enraptured
Mai.. deewaani..
I’m enraptured
O, mai deewani kuch na jaana
I’m enraptured, I don’t know anything
Mai mastani kuch na jaana
I’m carefree, I know nothing
Mai mastani kuch na jaana
I’m carefree, I know nothing
Kuch na jaana
I know nothing
Tu jhoom, tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom
Just swirl x4
Mai raazi apni jaat toh
I am satisfied with myself
Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom
Just swirl x3
Ahha, nighaye.., nighaye..
Eyes, Eyes
Ooohooo..
Nighaye yaar jis aashna raaz kare
Lover’s eyes that share secrets
Wo apni khubi, wo apni khubi, kismat pe kyun na naaz kare
Why shouldn’t he take pride in his destiny and good qualities
Wo apni khubi, kismat pe kyun na naaz kare, naaz kare
Why shouldn’t he take pride in his destiny and good qualities
O, tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom
Just swirl x3
Tu jhoom, tu jhoom, tu jhoom tu
Tuu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom
Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom

