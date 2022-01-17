Tu Jhoom: Pakistani duo strikes deep in the heart

By Asia Samachar | Pakistan |

Veteran Sufi singer Abida Parveen and folk singer Naseebo Lal came together for an explosive release of ‘Tu Jhoom’

The soulful song was released by Coke Studio Pakistan on Friday (14 Jan 2022) at its Youtube channel, kick-starting its fourteenth season.

In one feedback, a reader commented: Something very deep is said at 3:23-3:35: “You’ll always find what belongs to you, one way or another. Nothing is in your control in this life, I tell myself”. That’s the essence of faith. Beautifully said!!

The song was curated and produced by Xulfi.

TU JHOOM

Peeda nu mai seene laavan

[I will] accept pain

Te mai hasdi jaavan

then laughing all the way

Oooh, peeda nu mai seene laavan

[I will] accept pain

Te mai hasdi jaavan

then laughing all the way

Dhuppan de naal lad-lad ke ve labhiya apniyan chaavan

Fighting with sunlight, I found my shade

Dukh v apne, sukh v apne, mai te bas eh jaana..

Sadness is mine, Happiness is mine, that’s all I know

Sab nu samajh ke ki karna aye

What will I do by understanding everyone?

Dil nu eh samjhavan

That’s what I keep explaining to my heart

[Chorus: Naseebo Lal]

Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom

Just swirl, swirl, swirl, swirl x2

Verse 2: Abida Parveen

Mai deewani, kuch na jaana

I love deeply, I know nothing

Mast hoke gaavan

I sing with extreme passion

Duniya raaji karke kamle

You can spend time making the world happy

Phir v chain nai aauna

But you will still never find peace

Saari khushiyan mil ja mann te

If I attain every form of happiness

Picche ki reh jaana

What will remain?

Saari khushiyan mil ja mann te

If I attain every form of happiness

Picche ki reh jaana

What will remain?

Tere bas me kuch v nahi eh

Nothing is in your control

Dil nu eh samjhavan

I keep trying to tell my heart

Chorus: Abida Parveen & Background Singers

Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom

Just swirl, swirl, swirl, swirl

Oohoo, tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom

Tuu jhooom, jhoom

Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom x3

Oohhooo, tu jhoom

Verse 3: Naseebo Lal & Abida Parveen

Mai raazi apni zaat toh

I am satisfied with myself

Mai utte apni aukaat toh

I am higher than what I can accomplish

Eh duniya meri fikar nahi..

This world is of no concern to me

Mai samajh gayi har baat nu

I understand every single thing

Ki karna eh unchiya shaana nu

Why do we need the highest status?

Ki khatrana aasmana nu

Why do we need to touch the sky? [reach new heights]

Mai hasdi-hasdi hai jeena

I want to live my life laughing away [happy, without any sadness]

Mei nikal gayi gumaana toh

I’ve stopped thinking about things

Mai te mere wargiyan ki

Khud ko roshan maana

Duniya raazi kar v layi eh

Even if you make the whole world happy

Phir v chain nahi aauna

You still won’t find any peace

Jo hai tera labh jaayega, karke koi bahana

Whatever is yours will find you, one way or the other

Tere bass me kuch v nahi hai, dil nu eh samjhavan

Nothing is in your control, I explain to my heart

Chorus: Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal & Background Singers

Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom

Just swirl, swirl, swirl, swirl

Tuu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom

Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom

Outro: Abida Parveen & Naseebo Lal

Mai deewani kuch na jaana

I’m enraptured, I don’t know anything

Mei deewani, mai deewani

I’m enraptured, I’m enraptured

Mai.. deewaani..

I’m enraptured

O, mai deewani kuch na jaana

I’m enraptured, I don’t know anything

Mai mastani kuch na jaana

I’m carefree, I know nothing

Mai mastani kuch na jaana

I’m carefree, I know nothing

Kuch na jaana

I know nothing

Tu jhoom, tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom

Just swirl x4

Mai raazi apni jaat toh

I am satisfied with myself

Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom

Just swirl x3

Ahha, nighaye.., nighaye..

Eyes, Eyes

Ooohooo..

Nighaye yaar jis aashna raaz kare

Lover’s eyes that share secrets

Wo apni khubi, wo apni khubi, kismat pe kyun na naaz kare

Why shouldn’t he take pride in his destiny and good qualities

Wo apni khubi, kismat pe kyun na naaz kare, naaz kare

Why shouldn’t he take pride in his destiny and good qualities

O, tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom

Just swirl x3

Tu jhoom, tu jhoom, tu jhoom tu

Tuu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom

Tu jhoom, jhoom, jhoom, jhoom

(Lyric and translation from here)

