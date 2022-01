Mata Gurmit Kaur (1943-2022), Rawang

MATA GURMIT KAUR D/O BHAJAN SINGH

16.1.1943 – 28.1.2022

Mata Gurmit Kaur d/o Bhajan Singh (wife of late Sardar Sukhdev Singh, Seremban) passed away peacefully on 28 January 2022.

Cortège will leave her home at No. 21 Jalan Waterfall 2, Taman Waterfall, 48000 Rawang, Selangor at 1.00 pm, 29 January 2022 (Saturday)

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.00 pm, 29 January 2022 (Saturday) at Serendah Hindu Crematorium.

For further information, please contact:

Harmendar Singh: 016-6685900

Rajinder Kaur: 016-6685800

| Entry: 28 Jan 2022 | Source: Family

