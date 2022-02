Ranjit Singh (1967-2022), Ipoh

RANJIT SINGH S/O BISHEN SINGH & PREM KOUR

1967 – 2022

Passed away peacefully on 3 Feb 2022

Wife: Harjit Kaur

Children: Ashvina Kaur, Ashlina Kaur and Ashtina Kaur

Funeral / Saskaar: 2pm, 5 Feb 2022 (Saturday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium, Ipoh

Path da Bhog: To be updated.

Contact: Azara Singh 016 626 2130, Piara Singh 017 331 3543



Entry: 4 Feb 2022 | Source: Family





