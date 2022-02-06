Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92

Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, whose golden voice enthralled millions of fans over the years, passed away today (6 Feb) at the age of 92. Known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, she is regarded as the greatest and most respected playback singers in India.

She was admitted to a Mumbai hospital in early January this year after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

Around January 28, the singer was taken off the ventilator, after she showed slight signs of improvement. However, on February 5, her condition deteriorated and she was back on ventilator support, according to media reports.

Daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar, Lata belonged to a musical family. Her father was a well-known Marathi musician and theatre artiste. She was first tutored by her father and later appeared as a child artiste in several of his plays, reports The Indian Express.

Lata Mangeshkar recorded her first Hindi song called “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau, which had released in 1943. Later, she went on to collaborate with some of the most popular names of the Hindi music industry, including the likes of Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali and SD Burman among others. She has lent her voice to songs in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and other regional languages.

Among her popular tracks are ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’, ‘Raam Teri Ganga Maili’, ‘Ek Radha Ek Meera’ and ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’asia sa.

