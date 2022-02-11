In Loving Memory: Late Mata Joginder Kaur (1930-2021), Wife of Late Karam Singh Kotli (Ex Railways Sentul)

LATE MATA JOGINDER KAUR
(1930-2021)
(Wife of Late Karam Singh Kotli (Ex Railways Sentul)
Forever Remembered and dearly missed
Please Join us for Kirtan & Path Da Bhog on 19th February 2022 (Saturday), from 5pm-7pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur followed by Guru Ka Langgar.
Please treat this as a personal invitation.
Please adhere to the current SOP guidelines.
Contact: Balbeer Singh : 012-2072156
| Entry: 11 Feb 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |