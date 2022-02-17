Twitter Southeast Asia boss Arvinder Gujral leaves for start-up WATI

Arvinder Gujral

Arvinder Gujral is leaving his regional role at Twitter to become the global head of customers at WATI, a WhatsApp customer engagement platform for small businesses.

Marketing Interactive magazine confirmed the move by Arvinder who has spent more than eight years at Twitter, the US-based microblogging and social networking service.

“If you look at the history of my career, I have had this trend of joining smaller organisations and helping them scale. For me it’s all about the journey of building and scaling up. That’s what excites me. I love the complexity and managing the variables of growth. The journey from 1 to 100 is my sweet spot,” he told the magazine when asked what prompted the move.

Arvinder joined Twitter in 2013 as the Asia Pacific senior director for business development. Four years later, he was made the Southeast Asia managing director. He was the founding member of Twitter India in 2013 (pre-IPO) and helped set up India operations, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to that, he was the general manager and business head of mobile internet services, new products and digital channel at telecommunication company Airtel. Among others, he helped drive Aircel’s digital and social media strategy. He also had two stints with start-ups in San Francisco, California.

Arvinder now continues his corporate adventures with the Sequoia-backed SaaS platform.

WATI — standing for WhatsApp Team Inbox — aims to make it straightforward for businesses to use WhatsApp to talk to customers. The platform offers a range of tools that businesses can simply plug in and play, rather than having to design technical solutions for themselves.

Available through a monthly subscription, WATI enables users to set up automated tools and chatbots to manage messages coming into the business’s WhatsApp inbox, and to generate outgoing messages in any volume.

