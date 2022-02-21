Spirituality And Mental Health

By Harbans Singh Kandola | Opinion |

In the 21st century fast paced life mental health issues are becoming more prominent. In this context, I would discuss the importance and relevance of spirituality in the prevention of health problems in modern society. I’d like to clarify that Gurbani is addressing our state of consciousness, which we experience as our mental and emotional state. This is negatively impacted by stress. I do not mean to address mental health disorders, which require medical attention.

First, I would discuss what spirituality means to me, as I experience it in my daily life. From the spiritual guiding principals of Gurbani (Sikh Scriptures) I learned contentment. I no longer find meaning and purpose of life in material things, power and fame. I learned that nobody finds inner peace, happiness and joy by amassing more and more wealth, comforts and conveniences of life. In fact, the more I am identified with material things, power and fame the more I suffer anxiety, worry, stress and pain. I have learned to be completely happy with what I have. Guru Nanak Devji says ਬਿਨਾ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਨਹੀ ਕੋਊ ਰਾਜੈ Bina Santokh Nahi Ko Rajai (SGGS, page 279) meaning the gap between what we have and what we desire is never filled. My happiness does not depend on how much money I have. (This doesn’t, however, mean that I do no work and make money).

I have learned that good times and bad times are simply life situations. I accept the situations as these come my way. First I accept the situation as it is and then find the solution. Guru Nanak call this huqam rajaee chalnna meaning living the will of God. I understand that my anxieties, worries and stress come from how I react to the situation. The more I resist, deny the facts of the situation, the more pain and suffering I face. This understanding helps me to remain calm, steady and positive. This does not mean that I don’t make every effort to fix the situation. Is this easier said than done? From my personal experience, I can say it takes time but it can be done as we spiritually awaken.

I have learned that the true nature of every human being is basic goodness. This is who we are, our true self. Every human has the spark of enlightenment within. The way we behave and act in the society is our acquired ego identity. We have acquired bad habits and negative thoughts, which can be changed. I believe that inherently nobody in this world is a bad person. I have learned to accept every member of the society for who he or she is. Guru Nanak says ਨਾ ਕੋ ਬੈਰੀ ਨਹੀ ਬਿਗਾਨਾ ਸਗਲ ਸੰਗਿ ਹਮ ਕਉ ਬਨਿ ਆਈ Na Ko Verry Nahi Begana Sagal Sang Hum Ko Ban Aee (SGGS, 1299) meaning human race is one big family. This acceptance helps me not to judge others. When there is no other, there is no anger, hatred, jealousy, or discrimination. We are all humans first. That gives me inner peace and happiness.

I have learned that sharing the resources I have for the benefit of others is a meaningful purpose of life. Working hard and bringing happiness to others gives me peace and joy. Guru Nanak says ਘਾਲਿ ਖਾਇ ਕਿਛੁ ਹਥਹੁ ਦੇਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਰਾਹੁ ਪਛਾਣਹਿ ਸੇਇ Ghaal Khaai Kichh Hathoon Dheh Nanak Rah Pachhanai Se (SGGS, 1245) meaning real purpose of life is to work hard and share with the needy. When I believe that all members of the society are one big family, my own, how can I not help them? I know I am not doing my share at the present. Helping others is real worship of God. It is a shame to see children come to school without eating in the morning while living in a rich country like Canada.

I believe that sharing the intellectual wealth (spiritual wisdom) is a service to society. Guru Nanak says one should not only share material wealth but also share godly virtues and values. Guru Nanak says ਜੇ ਗੁਣ ਹੋਵਨ੍ਹ੍ਹਿ ਸਾਜਨਾ ਮਿਲਿ ਸਾਝ ਕਰੀਜੈ Je Gunn Howan Sajna Mill Sanjh Kareejai (SGGS, 765) meaning as a society we all should enrich each other by sharing virtues. Even if I can make a difference in the life of a few, this makes my life worth living.

I have discussed above what spirituality means to us in our daily life. Now I would discuss according to spiritual philosophy of Guru Nanak what are the causes of stress and how do spiritual teachings help us in improving our mental and emotional state. Guru Nanak says ਸਰਬ ਰੋਗ ਕਾ ਅਉਖਦੁ ਨਾਮੁ Sarab Rog Ka Aukhad Naam (SGGS, 274) meaning spirituality, divine wisdom is the cure for stress. It is a mistaken belief among Sikhs that meditation on divine wisdom can cure physical sicknesses instantly and miraculously. Remember that the spiritual guiding principals written in Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS) (Sikh Scriptures) address human consciousness, not the physical body. Having stated that, medical science tells us that those who enjoy peace, happiness and bliss in life and are mentally healthy face fewer physical diseases and recover quicker.

In this context I would discuss a hymn from SGGS where Guru Nanak talks about causes and spiritual solutions for stress. This hymn has four verses and one central verse. The central verse contains the main message and rest of the verses are an expansion of the central message.

Central Verse. ਵੈਦ ਨ ਭੋਲੇ ਦਾਰੂ ਲਾਇ ॥ ਦਰਦੁ ਹੋਵੈ ਦੁਖੁ ਰਹੈ ਸਰੀਰ ॥ ਐਸਾ ਦਾਰੂ ਲਗੈ ਨ ਬੀਰ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥ Vaid Na Bholai Daroo Laai. Dard Howai Dukh Rahai Sarir. Aisa Daroo Lagai Na Bir (SGGS, 1276). At the time of Guru Nanak medical practitioners were called VAIDS. Guru Nanak is saying VAID you are prescribing medications for physical sicknesses but you are not treating the root cause of physical diseases, which is the state of consciousness. Until such time that a positive mental state is achieved physical sicknesses will continue coming back, because chronic stress leads to physical sickness. Guru Nanak is saying our focus should be on prevention, conscious transformation, and behaviour change.

VERSE ONE

ਦੁਖੁ ਵੇਛੋੜਾ ਇਕੁ ਦੁਖੁ ਭੂਖ ॥ ਇਕੁ ਦੁਖੁ ਸਕਤਵਾਰ ਜਮਦੂਤ ॥ ਇਕੁ ਦੁਖੁ ਰੋਗੁ ਲਗੈ ਤਨਿ ਧਾਇ ॥ ਵੈਦ ਨ ਭੋਲੇ ਦਾਰੂ ਲਾਇ ॥

Dukh Vichhora, Ik Dukh Bhukh. Ik Dukh Sakat Var Jamdoot. Ik Dukh Rog Lagai Tann Dhaai. Vaid Na Bholai Daroo Laai. (SGGS, 1256).

Dukh Vichhora. In this verse Guru Nanak lists three main causes of stress. First is our ego, ignorance of divine wisdom, knowledge, godly virtues and truth. We have lost connection with the Divine and are completely engrossed in the separate self identity (Me or Ego). We have forgotten our true self, who we are. We are slave to our own mind and thoughts. We have lost the purpose of life. All our focus is on protecting Me, my image to others, my possessions, my loved ones, and adding to all that is mine while pushing away all that I judge undesirable. This is the cause of our worry and stress. In this ego consciousness, our life is driven by greed, craving for more, hatred, jealousy, intolerance, anger and violence. In this stressed state, we are not able to cope with difficult life situations.

Ik Dukh Bhukh. Bhukh – Identification with material things, craving for more.

Guru Nanak says that the second cause of our stress is greed and craving for more and more. Identification with material wealth is a ‘disease’. The gap between what we have and what we desire is never filled. Material wealth, power and fame has become the purpose of life for us. I am only if I have these comforts and conveniences. I am completely attached to form. The more I have, the more I expect. When I say I own this business, I and the business become one and that becomes my identity. I would then do anything to protect that identity. As modern society we forget that these are temporary, impermanent objects. Any change or loss becomes reason for our anxiety and worries because our happiness is dependent on these external things. When through divine wisdom and knowledge I internalize the godly virtue of contentment, I learn to be happy with what I have. My happiness is not dependent on material and impermanent things. Worries and stress are human creations. When a one year old child loses his toy, he is not worried or stressed. But when a five year old child runs out of toy battery, he is very upset and cries. His self created happiness is dependent on the toy. It is entirely possible, through spirituality, for us to manage that our happiness is not dependent on material wealth, power and fame.

Ik Dukh Sakat Var Jamdoot. Guru Nanak says the third main cause of our stress is fear: fear of losing a family member, fear of death, fear of what happened yesterday and what may happen tomorrow, fear of business loss or losing a job. Fear is created because we are living in our mind. This fear is about what in fact does not exist; it only exists in our mind. It is emotionally crippling thought. This causes constant anxiety, worry and stress. Guru Nanak says ਨਿਰਭਉ ਜਪੈ ਸਗਲ ਭਉ ਮਿਟੈ Nirbhau Japai Sagal Bhau Mitai (SGGS, 293) meaning God is fearless. When we contemplate on truth, become spiritually enlightened, we feel no fear because we learn to accept situations as we face them. We learn to live in the present. Guru Nanak says ਚਿੰਤਾ ਤਾ ਕੀ ਕੀਜੀਐ ਜੋ ਅਨਹੋਨੀ ਹੋਇ Chinta Ta Kee Kijiai Jo Unnhonnee Hoai (SGGS, 1429) meaning everything in our life happens according to unchangeable laws of nature, so accept life situations as they are.

Ik Dukh Rog Lagai Tann Dhaai. Rog is a singular word meaning disease. Guru Nanak says ਹਉਮੈ ਦੀਰਘ ਰੋਗੁ ਹੈ Haumai Deerag Rog Hai (SGGS, 466) meaning ego (separation from the Divine/spiritual ignorance) is the most serious disease and is the root cause of a poor mental state and physical ailments. When we suffer stress as discussed above, this leads to physical ailments. Chronic stress causes biological changes in the body which result in many physical health problems.

Vaid Na Bholai Daroo Laai. Guru Nanak says as human race we do not make efforts to understand the root cause of bodily sicknesses. Every effort is to deal with physical diseases. For that reason what we witness today is that mental health issues are increasing every year.

VERSE TWO

ਖਸਮੁ ਵਿਸਾਰਿ ਕੀਏ ਰਸ ਭੋਗ ॥ ਤਾਂ ਤਨਿ ਉਠਿ ਖਲੋਏ ਰੋਗ ॥ ਮਨ ਅੰਧੇ ਕਉ ਮਿਲੈ ਸਜਾਇ ॥ ਵੈਦ ਨ ਭੋਲੇ ਦਾਰੂ ਲਾਇ ॥

Khasam Visar Kiai Ras Bhog. Ta Tann Ooth Khaloai Rog. Mann Andhai Ko Milai Sajaai. Mann Andhai Ko Milai Sajaai. Aid Na Bholai Daroo Laai. (SGGS, 1256).

Khasam Visar Kiai Ras Bhog. Guru Nanak says because of our ego, ignorance of divine wisdom, knowledge, godly virtues, spiritual path, we have become slaves to our own mind. Our life is driven by our own thoughts. Our intellect can create every comfort and convenience for living but can never experience inner peace and happiness without following the spiritual path, living the truth. Guru Nanak says without spiritual awakening we face conscious death every day here and now. This is why we face worry, anxiety, and stress.

This generation has the comforts and conveniences our forefathers never dreamed of. For that reason ours should be a peaceful and happy generation. We in fact are the most miserable and mentally unstable generation. The reason is that we are completely identified with form, material things, power and status. This is who we are, our identity. Until such time as society we recognize this disease (ROG), we will continue to suffer from stress.

Ta Tann Ooth Khaloai Rog. Guru Nanak says worries, anxiety and stress becomes the cause of our many physical diseases.

Mann Andhai Ko Milai Sajaai. Guru Nanak says when we are egoistic and ignorant of our true nature, who we are, and fail to find the meaning of life, we face pain and suffering in life. We live in constant fear and tensions. Our life becomes a living hell here and now.

Aid Na Bholai Daroo Laai. Guru Nanak says until we realize conscious transformation, find the meaning of life, realize who we are, our true nature, we will continue suffering mentally and physically.

VERSE THREE

ਚੰਦਨ ਕਾ ਫਲੁ ਚੰਦਨ ਵਾਸੁ ॥ ਮਾਣਸ ਕਾ ਫਲੁ ਘਟ ਮਹਿ ਸਾਸੁ ॥ ਸਾਸਿ ਗਇਐ ਕਾਇਆ ਢਲਿ ਪਾਇ ॥ ਤਾ ਕੈ ਪਾਛੈ ਕੋਇ ਨ ਖਾਇ ॥

Chandan Ka Phal Chandan Wass. Manas Ka Phal Ghat Mahe Sass. Sass Gaya Kaya Dhal Paai.Ta Kai Pachhai Koai Na Khaye. (SGGS, 1256).

Chandan Ka Phal Chandan Wass (SGGS, 1256). Guru Nanak uses metaphor to emphasize the significance of spirituality in our daily living. A flower spreads fragrance only when it is healthy and alive. A dead flower has no fragrance.

Manas Ka Phal Ghat Mahe Sass. GHAT MAHE—in our consciousness. SASS—divine wisdom, divine knowledge. Guru Nanak says as humans we only experience inner peace, happiness, joy and live life free of worries, anxieties and stress when we are spiritually enlightened, realize our true nature. We experience bliss only when we gain conscious transformation.

Sass Gaya Kaya Dhal Paai. SASS GAYA means life without divine wisdom. Guru Nanak says when our consciousness is empty of divine wisdom, divine knowledge, godly virtues we die spiritual/conscious death here and now (we separate from divine consciousness and fall into ego consciousness). We face mental health issues as a result.

Ta Kai Pachhai Koai Na Khaye. Guru Nanak says our conscious death is a cause of our anxiety and worries. Our life becomes miserable.

VERSE FOUR

ਕੰਚਨ ਕਾਇਆ ਨਿਰਮਲ ਹੰਸੁ ॥ ਜਿਸੁ ਮਹਿ ਨਾਮੁ ਨਿਰੰਜਨ ਅੰਸੁ ॥ ਦੂਖ ਰੋਗ ਸਭਿ ਗਇਆ ਗਵਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਛੂਟਸਿ ਸਾਚੈ ਨਾਇ ॥

Kanchan Kaya Nirmal Hans. Jis Mahe Naam Niranjan Ans. Dukh Rog Sabh Gaya Gavaai. Nanak Chhutas Sachai Naai. (SGGS, 1256).

Kanchan Kaya Nirmal Hans. Jis Mahe Naam Niranjan Ans. Guru Nanak says when we contemplate and meditate on divine wisdom, divine knowledge, and godly virtues, we realize our true nature, our true self. We become persons of compassion, tolerance, kindness, love, humility and contentment. We learn to live the way of surrender to the will of God. Guru Nanak says this enlightenment is a complete transformation of consciousness. We are happy with what we have, and experience a feeling of gratitude. We do not judge but accept others as they are. We do not create separation based on race, religion, gender or any other categorizations. We are one big family of just humans. We share and bring happiness to the life of others. Guru Nanak says ਨਿਰਭਉ ਜਪੈ ਸਗਲ ਭਉ ਮਿਟੈ (SGGS page 293) NIRBHAU JAPAI SAGAL BHAU MITAI meaning when we contemplate on God, that is fearless, we become fearless and experience no fear in life. We are always in the state of mental stillness, calm and stable.

Dukh Rog Sabh Gaya Gavaai. Guru Nanak says I have achieved eternal life here and now. Happiness and bliss is the way of life. Life that is free of pain and suffering.

Nanak Chhutas Sachai Naai meaning the only path to mental stillness, stability is truthful living.

Harbans Singh Kandola. Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, he read Ph.D. in Agriculture from Punjab Agriculture University in 1972. He moved to Canada in 1973 and retired as senior bank manager in 2005. He reads Gurbani passionately to understand its spiritual message and how it matters in his daily life. He read Prof Sahib Singh’s ‘Sri Guru Granth Sahib Darpan’ (SGGS translation) in five years, with complete notes. In the past two decades, Harbans has engaged in Gurbani discussion in radio and television programmes, as well as newspapers and the Sikh Bulletin. He believes that we now have literature with the true and real message of Gurbani which has to be presented to Sikhs and non-Sikhs. This article is from his unpublished book ‘Renaissance of Sikhi’.

