Sdr Kirpal Singh @ Palu (1956 – 2022), Taman Desa Cheras (formerly Kampung Pandan Dalam)

ਜੋ ਆਇਆ ਸੋ ਚਲਸੀ ਸਭੁ ਕੋਈ ਆਈ ਵਾਰੀਐ ॥ (474-2)

jo aa-i-aa so chalsee sabh ko-ee aa-ee vaaree-ai.

Whoever has come, shall depart; all shall have their turn.

SDR. KIRPAL SINGH @ PALU S/O LATE SARJIT SINGH

of Taman Desa Cheras, Kuala Lumpur (formerly Kampung Pandan Dalam Lorong 7)

10.11.1956 – 23.2.2022

Village: Amritsar.

Departed: 23 February 2022 (Wednesday). 65 years old.

Leaving Behind:

Wife: Mdm Sivindar Kaur (Taman Desa Cheras)

Daughter and Son-in Law: Harvin Kaur & Roshen Singh (USA)

Son and Daughter-in Law: Karandeep Singh & Sarjeevan Kaur (Canada)

Daughter: Parveen Kaur

Also missed by Relatives and Friends.

Saskar will be held in Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 27 February 2022 at 11:30 am. Last respects at the same place from 9:30 am to 11:15 am.

Shej Path Da Bhog: 13 March 2022 (Sunday), from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan Dalam Settlement, Lorong 7, Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur. Followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Contact: Jagvinder Singh 019 291 1777

Entry: 25 Feb 2022 | Source: Family





