British Sikh twin brothers smashing it at Muay Thai boxing

Jabarjang (left) and Jarnail after winning the IBF u-16 Muay Thai Boxing championship in Mumbai on 19 February 2022. In the middle is medical staff head Berenice Besouf – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Twin brothers Jarnail Singh Gill and Jabarjang Singh Gill are making history in the world of Muay Thai Boxing. They are probably the first Sikhs to emerge champions. And they are just 13 years-old!

The brothers from Leeds, England, won in their respective categories at the recent International Boxing Federation (IBF) Muay Thai Championship held in Mumbai, India.

Jarnail was crowned new IBF u-16 Muay Thai Boxing Champion in the lightweight category while Jabarjang won in the u-16 bantamweight.

Both twin brothers won in style with KO stoppage in the first rounds of their fights against highly ranked fighters in Mumbai bout on Feb 19.

“They have been training since 2014 at the age of 6 years,” Gururaj Singh Gill, their father who runs a Leeds-based construction company, tells Asia Samachar. “They fight in different categories due to their weights.”

Jarnail Singh Gill (right) in action at the u-16 Muay Thai Boxing Champion in Mumbai on 19 February 2022 – Photo: Supplied

Nicknamed the Twin Stallions, both brothers are also gold medalists for Team Great Britain at the World Championships in Germany in 2019. It was a three-day tournament where they fought over 6 fights each with competitors from around the world.

Both brothers also won the World Kickboxing & Karate Union (WKU) World Cup in Ireland in 2019. They are the current WFMC World Muay Thai Boxing champions. WFMC stands for World Fight Sports & Martial Arts Council.

Jarnail and Jabarjang train at the Kiatphontip Gym under Master Kru Jompop, formerly ranked number one at Rajadamnern Stadium, Thailand and a former South Thailand champion as well as Robin Reid, a former WBC & IBO World Super Middleweight boxing champion.

Gururaj said his children have travelled around the world to compete in high class fights.

They are ambassadors of Las Vegas-based Omni Global Services who take care of well-being while travelling around the world for their fight camps.

The boys’ uncle Jatenderpal Singh Bhullar, previously the 1st Sikh Queen Elizibeth’s Guard from the Scots Guards and who now runs Eton West Constructions in the UK, also attended the fight event in Mumbai.

Jabarjang Singh Gill (right) in action at the u-16 Muay Thai Boxing Champion in Mumbai on 19 February 2022 – Photo: Supplied

