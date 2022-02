Karamjit Singh Randhawa (1963 – 2022), Setapak

KARAMJIT SINGH RANDHAWA S/O SHABEG SINGH RANDHAWA & PIRGAS KAUR

29.5.1963 – 27.2.2022

Village: Dhunda

A wonderful person, always with a smile and keeping everyone happy. Someone you enjoy being around.

Wife: Jagir Kaur d/o Harnam Singh

Children / Spouses: Shavinderjit Kaur, Salvinderjit Kaur, Jagjit Singh, Gurjit Singh ( Jetinder Singh Gill son in law )

Grandchildren: Armaanvir Singh Gill, Aishvir Singh Gill, Parisha Kaur, Maya Kaur, Sarabjeet Singh

Cremation / Saskaar: 3pm, 28 February 2022 (Monday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Cortege leaves from residence at 11, Jalan Kebajikan Satu 25/76A, Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, at 12.30pm

Contact:

012-5516004 (Jagjit, son)

014-6206206 (Gurjit, son)

016-6384983 (Jetin, son-in-law)

| Entry: 27 Feb 2022 | Source: Family





