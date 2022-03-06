Roots: Sikh policeman rounds up Chinese criminals by their queues

By Roots | Singapore |

This satirical print is captioned “Sikhs prefer Chinese with Queues”, suggesting that Chinese criminals were easier to catch and handle when their queues were intact. The image depicts one such scene, supposedly in Singapore, of a Sikh policeman handling a group of Chinese wrongdoers by their queues, amid a sea of diverse onlookers on a busy street.

(Click here for original source. The Roots website has been established by Singapore’s National Heritage Board strives to preserve and catalogue the elements of that unique inheritance, and to present them to the public in an engaging and accessible format.)

