Mata Gurdev Kaur (1932-2022), (Ampang Jaya, Selangor)

MATA GURDEV KAUR A/P KUNDA SINGH
23.8.1932 – 4.3.2022
Village: Patto, Moga
Husband: Late Karam Singh
Deeply missed and forever cherished by loved ones.
Saskaar/Cremation: Funeral took place on 4th March 2022 at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.
Path da Bhog: 12 March 2022 (Saturday), from 10.00 a.m. to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Lembah Jaya, Ampang, Selangor.
Contact:
+60123536961 (Surender Kaur)
+60123270541 (Sukhvir Kaur @ Suki)
+60125808230 (Amardeep Singh)
The family expresses sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for their condolences, prayers, and support during their recent bereavement.
| Entry: 8 March 2022 | Source: Family
