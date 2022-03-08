Mata Gurdev Kaur (1932-2022), (Ampang Jaya, Selangor)

MATA GURDEV KAUR A/P KUNDA SINGH

23.8.1932 – 4.3.2022

Village: Patto, Moga

Husband: Late Karam Singh

Deeply missed and forever cherished by loved ones.

Saskaar/Cremation: Funeral took place on 4th March 2022 at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Path da Bhog: 12 March 2022 (Saturday), from 10.00 a.m. to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Lembah Jaya, Ampang, Selangor.

Contact:

+60123536961 (Surender Kaur)

+60123270541 (Sukhvir Kaur @ Suki)

+60125808230 (Amardeep Singh)

The family expresses sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for their condolences, prayers, and support during their recent bereavement.

| Entry: 8 March 2022 | Source: Family

