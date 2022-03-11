Gurmit Singh (1962-2022), Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur

GURMIT SINGH A/L MUKHTAR SINGH

Age: 60

Departed peacefully for heavenly abode on 11th March 2022

Leaving Behind

Wife: Hargheeth Kaur

Children:

Balwinjit Singh

Akashjit Singh

Revvinjit Singh

Harsimran Kaur

Harnimran Kaur

Brothers, Sisters, In Laws, Nephews & Nieces and a host of Relatives and friends.

Last Respects & Sukhmani Sahib Paath: 10.00am to 11.30am, 12 March 2022 (Saturday) at No 65 Jalan Pandan Indah 14 , Pandan Indah 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Saskaar / Cremation: 12.00pm, 12 March 2022 (Saturday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Due to the current MCO and prevailing SOPs, we humbly request everyone to maintain social distancing at all times.

Contact:

Balwinjit Singh (Son) (016-2304026)

Akashjit Singh (Son) (016-3978361)

Revvinjit Singh (Son) (019-3977632)

| Entry: 11 March 2022 | Source: Family

