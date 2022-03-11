Gurmit Singh (1962-2022), Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur

GURMIT SINGH A/L MUKHTAR SINGH
Age: 60
Departed peacefully for heavenly abode on 11th March 2022
Leaving Behind
Wife: Hargheeth Kaur
Children:
Balwinjit Singh
Akashjit Singh
Revvinjit Singh
Harsimran Kaur
Harnimran Kaur
Brothers, Sisters, In Laws, Nephews & Nieces and a host of Relatives and friends.
Last Respects & Sukhmani Sahib Paath: 10.00am to 11.30am, 12 March 2022 (Saturday) at No 65 Jalan Pandan Indah 14 , Pandan Indah 55100 Kuala Lumpur
Saskaar / Cremation: 12.00pm, 12 March 2022 (Saturday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Due to the current MCO and prevailing SOPs, we humbly request everyone to maintain social distancing at all times.
Contact:
Balwinjit Singh (Son) (016-2304026)
Akashjit Singh (Son) (016-3978361)
Revvinjit Singh (Son) (019-3977632)
| Entry: 11 March 2022 | Source: Family
