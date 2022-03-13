Jaswant Singh Bachan Singh (Teluk Intan) Subang (1962-2022)

JASWANT SINGH A/L BACHAN SINGH (TELUK INTAN) SUBANG

8.3.1962 – 12.3.2022

Wife: Ranjit Kaur

Children: Harkeerat Singh, Deepak Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 11.00am, 13th March 2022 (Sunday) at MBPJ Crematorium, Petaling Jaya.

Last Respects & Sukhmani Sahib Paath: 8.30am to 10.30am, 13th March 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Path da bhog : To be announced

Contact:

Ranjit :0179446318

Harkeerat :01161622339

Deepak :01112344462

| Entry: 12 March 2022 | Source: Family

