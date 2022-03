Bhagwan Kaur Gill (1936-2022), Selayang

BHAGWAN KAUR GILL A/P HARI SINGH GILL

6.5.1936 – 14.3.2022

Husband: Late Sardar Mall Singh Chinjer a/l Wasabha Singh

Children / Spouses:

Jagjit Singh / Narindar Kaur (Australia)

Rajinder Kaur / Gurdev Singh

Surjit Singh / Ravinder Kaur

Karamjit Singh / Parminderjeet Kaur

Jaljeet Singh / Tribhavanjit Kaur (Canada)

Sukhdev Singh

Manjit Singh (Switzerland)

Grandchildren/Spouse:

Jasvin Kaur / Annish Harjai

Sukhvinder Kaur / Joel Jared William

Harvindar Chinjer

Jagvindar Chinjer

Kelvin Chinjer

Amarjit Singh Chinjer

Jagpreet Kaur Chinjer

Premjeet Singh Chinjer

Jaskiran Kaur Chinjer

Prishikar Kaur Chinjer

Great Grand Children:

Anggadh Harjai

Siddharrth Harjai

Jayden Aayan

Caretaker: Ramisah

Saskaar / Cremation: 11 am, 16 March 2022 (Wednesday), at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: 2 April 2022 (Saturday), from 5pm to 7pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, followed by Guru ka Langgar

Contact:

Jagjit: 016-6915189

Jasvin: 016-2401161

Sukhvin: 016-5106775

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who have conveyed their heartfelt condolences, prayers and loving support rendered during the bereavement. We humbly understand if you are unable to attend personally however do offer your prayers for blessings from WaheguruJi from wherever you are.

We request everyone to observe Covid-19 SOP requirements throughout the whole process



| Entry: 15 March 2022 | Source: Family





