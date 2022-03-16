Singapore minister releases Guru Nanak docuseries







Singapore Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong launching Guru Nanak travel documentary series at ACM. Background: A 19th century painting depicting Guru Tegh Bahadur

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

A Singapore minister yesterday (15 March) released a first-of-it-kind 24-series documentary on the travels of Guru Nanak powered by a Sikh banker-turn-film maker.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong released the “Allegory of Guru Nanak’s Travels” and also launched a new Sikh artefact on display at the at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM).

“The docuseries are a great shared experience, through which we can understand and appreciate Sikhism and the Sikh community more deeply. The efforts by filmmaker Mr Amardeep Singh to capture Sikh values are also crucial in contributing to the richness of our Singapore tapestry,” he said in the closed group event.

The docuseries chronicles the travels of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, across different countries during his lifetime, to spread the message of oneness of creation and to break barriers across faiths. Most of the 24 episodes are now available online for free viewing. Go here.

At the same event, Tong also launched a new Sikh artefact in the ACM gallery and also toured the refreshed Sikh Art showcase. The refreshed display includes a newly installed 19th century painting of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, which was acquired through a private donation to the museum.

Also present were ACM chairman Mark Lee, ACM principal curator and deputy director Clement Oon, Sikh Advisory Board (SAB) chairman Malminder Singh and Central Sikh Gurdwara Board (CSGB) president Dilbagh Singh.

A 19th century painting depicting Guru Tegh Bahadur on display at ACM

