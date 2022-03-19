Dillon quits JF Tech 18 months after joining as CEO









By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Semiconductor manufacturing industry veteran Dillon Atma Singh will be leaving JF Technology Bhd (JF Tech) just under two years after joining the Malaysian-based high-performance test contacting solutions manufacturer as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Dillon, 53, will leave on effective Monday (21 March) “to pursue other opportunities”, the company said in an announcement to the local bourse Bursa Malaysia.

When he joined JF Tech, he brought with him over 28 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, with expertise in test engineering, test interfacing technology, operations and strategic management.

In November 2020, JF Technology signed a business collaboration agreement with Huawei’s wholly-owned Hubble Technology Investment Co Ltd to set up a plant in Kunshan, in China’s Jiangsu province. The plant will design, develop and manufacture integrated circuit test sockets and test interface solutions for Huawei.

Previously, Dillon has held senior leadership positions as senior director in Renesas, a Japanese semi-conductor company and prior to that Intersil (through its acquisition of Elantec Semiconductor), an American power management semi-conductor company, managing its entire Asia operations.

Prior to that, he was a test manager at Carsem for seven years (1994-2001) and test product engineer at Western Digital (1992-1994).

Dillon has a Bachelors Degree of Electrical Engineering Majoring in Communications from University Technology Malaysia and a Masters of Business Administration from Maastricht School of Management (Netherlands).

﻿

﻿

RELATED STORY:

New role for Jasjit Singh Kang at Wipro (Asia Samachar, 19 Feb 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here