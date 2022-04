Mata Harbans Kaur (1936-2022), Tapah

MATA HARBANS KAUR W/O LATE AMBER SINGH

11.10.1936 – 31.3.2022

Our beloved mother left for her heavenly abode, peacefully on 31st March, 2022. She will be deeply missed & forever remembered by all her loved ones.

Children / Spouses:

Surindar Kaur & Darshan Singh Bains

Late Harjeet Kaur & Late Harpajan Singh

Manjeet Singh & Harbans Kaur

Late Gurmeet Singh & Sharan Kaur

Late Sarjeet Singh

Sharanjeet Kaur & Late Ravindra Singh

Will also be missed by Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends

Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm, 2 April 2022 (Saturday) at Nirvana Memorial Park, Shah Alam, Taman Perkuburan, Jalan Pusaka 21/1, 40300 Shah Alam.

Cortège leaves from No 19, JLN SP 4/15, 42610, Bandar Saujana Putra at 11am

Path da Bhog: 9 April 2022 (Saturday), 10am – 12 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.

Programme: Kirtan Katha (10am onwards), Ardas: 12 noon, followed by Guru ka Langgar.

Contact:

Manjeet : 016-7812997

Nisha : 012 4017079

Harveen : 012-7029701



Entry: 1 April 2022 | Source: Family





