Mata Saram Kaur (Shabo), (1929-2022), Changkat, Batu Gajah

In the ever-loving memory of

MATA SARAM KAUR (SHABO)

d/o Late Sardar Sham Singh & Late Mata Inder Kaur of Changkat, Batu Gajah, Perak

(Pind Wazir Bhullar, District Amritsar)

18.7.1929 – 24.3.2022 (Age 92)

Leaving behind:

Siblings / Spouses:

Late Pritam Singh (Rooda) / Late Kuldeep Kaur (Singapore)

Mahinder Kaur (Mindho) / Jeswant Singh (Ampang, Selangor)

Preton Singh (Channa) / Kelwant Kaur (Subang Jaya, Selangor)

Children / Spouses:

Jesvinder Kaur / Amar Singh (Ampang, Selangor)

Grandchildren:

Balvinderjeet Singh

Simranjeet Kaur

Also dearly missed by a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Kirtan Darbar and Sahej Path, Da Bhog will be held on 9th April 2022 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Changkat, 31000 Batu Gajah, Perak from 10am to 12 pm. Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

We humbly request that everyone fully complies with the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures at all times.

Contact:

Preton Singh (Brother) 016 216 2474

Jesvinder Kaur (Daughter) 012 624 1589

Darshen Kaur (Niece) 012 663 3156

| Entry: 1 April 2022 | Source: Family

