Ipoh-born medical doctor Kajel Kaur crowned Miss Earth Malaysia 2022





Dr Kajel Kaur crowned Miss Earth Malaysia 2022

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Perak-born medical doctor Dr Kajel Kaur is the first Punjabi and a Sikh to be crowned Miss Earth Malaysia. She took the title for 2022 in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (27 March).

And the Ipoh-girl is rearing to pursue her passion: rescuing and rehousing stray animals, as well feeding stray animals.

“As a Punjabi, Sikh, it is in my blood to help and feed everyone in need. Every Punjabi from every corner of this Earth is taught the importance of “sewa” (service) and “langgar” (kitchen), in order to serve the hungry. Even in the recent floods in Malaysia, it can be seen that Punjabi, Sikhs gathered to help everyone in need, especially from Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ).

“Whenever there is need, Punjabi, Sikhs from all around the world will be there. Together with every race, Punjabis will always fight for what is right and help everyone; we are taught to do so,” she told Asia Samachar.

She was referring to the Petaling Jaya gurdwara stepping forward to provide emergency relief and assistance to flash flood victims in Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam, Selangor, in December 2021. The efforts snowballed into a massive operation, attracting folks from all faiths and races.

Born in Ipoh, Kajel, 26, completed the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at Quest International University in December 2021.

Her father Dalbir Singh is an enforcement office at Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh while her mother Karamjit Kaur is a manager at the General Pos Malaysia.

Elaborating on her passing, Kajel said she had been feeding stray animals since childhood.

“Dogs and cats have taught me love and kindness,” she said. “”I look forward to working with various animal rescue centres to try to obtain more food donations from caterers and stores, so that it doesn’t go to waste and can be used for charity purposes instead.”

