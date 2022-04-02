Khalsa Land to kick start next phase of development





Khalsa Land, in a 2015 photo

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Khalsa Land, possibly the largest Sikh campsite size-wise in Asia outside of India, is all set to kickstart its next phase of development.

The 20-acres campsite, owned and managed by the Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM), is at Kuala Kubu Bahru, an hour’s drive from Kuala Lumpur.

SNSM has now launched what it calls the Phase 1 of the Khalsa Land development project. This phase includes the construction of a multi-purpose hall, accommodation units and other supporting facilities estimated to cost a total of RM6 million.

They plan to kickstart the phase with the construction of two units of accommodation building at a contract sum of RM683,000. Construction work will start in mid-April and is expected to be completed in 10 months.

“This is an important milestone in the development of Khalsa Land,” a project team volunteer member told Asia Samachar.

SNSM acquired the land in 2001 with the generous support of Sikhs in Malaysia and abroad. They envisioned a place where the Sikh youth could come together in a Sikhi setting and develop their Sikhi knowledge and skill sets for the greater good of the community.

Following a lengthy process to obtain approvals from various departments and authorities, the land status was successfully converted from agriculture to institutional use. Since then, earthworks to create building platforms and construction of the access road, drainage system, and water and electricity supply, including the building of the TNB substation, have been successfully carried out.

To bring the land to use, various facilities have been built which include a Darbar Sahib, classrooms, cabins for accommodation, and washroom and kitchen facilities. Recreation facilities are also available including a football field and playground for children. More than 350 fruit trees have also been planted, according to details shared with Asia Samachar.

Khalsa Land in more recent times. More trees all around and a darbar sahib for prayer activities

SNSM’s signature event, the Annual Gurmat Parchar Samelan, have been held at Khalsa Land for four years from 2016-2019, where more than 1,000 youth participants and volunteers (sewadars) were present at each time. No physical Samelans could be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Only e-Samelans were held during this period. We expect physical Samelans to resume in December 2022. See: here.

In addition, during the period 2018-2019, nearly 80 youth and family activities were held at Khalsa Land, including Gurmat getaways, youth and family camps, and mini-Samelans.

For those wishing to contribute to the development, they can make online bank transfer (Account Name: SNSM Khalsa Land: Account No: 514012428084; Name of Bank: Malayan Banking Berhad). For more information, they can contact Hardev Singh (+6017-486 2648) or Harnarinder Singh (Harry) (+6017-215 0305).

﻿

﻿

RELATED STORY:

We have long yearned for permanent Samelan premises (Asia Samachar, 22 Dec 2015)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here