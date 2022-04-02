All set for Vaisakhi 2022? One question: When was Guru Nanak actually born?





Thinking Allowed

In many parts of the world, Vaisakhi this year will be a welcome respite. It will be the first Vaisakhi celebration where we can converge in bigger numbers. In the past two years, Vaisakhi had been a subdued affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic control measures.

As we get ready for Vaisakhi 2022, let us ponder as to why we celebrate this day. Yes, Guru Gobind Singh created the Khalsa on this day in 1699.

But why did he chose the 1st of Vaisakh (we are talking about the Indian-based calendar here)? Is this date of any significance to the Sikhs? Why did the 10th Sikh Guru chose to gather Sikhs on this particular day?

Well, apparently, there is a reason. Latest research has revealed that it is actually the day that Guru Nanak – the first Sikh Guru – was born. So, there was a connection, after all, between Guru Nanak and Guru Gobind Singh.

Below are material that you can read to understand better the whole issue. We will add links as we go.

Hijacking of Guru Nanak’s birth date (Asia Samachar, 18 Nov 2021)

﻿

