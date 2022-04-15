Yishun gurdwara releases book on Singapore ‘Northern Sikhs’ history







MP Carrie Tan (right) getting pani puri lesson from Simran Kaur at Yishun gurdwara Vaisakhi event on 15 April 2022 – Photo: Carrie Tan Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Yishun gurdwara launched a book capturing the history of Singapore’s “Northern Sikhs” at the sideline of its Vaisakhi event today (April 15).

The book is entitled ‘Singapore’s “Northern Sikhs” and their Gurdwaras: The historic Journey of Gurdwara Sahib Yishun‘.

Gurdwara Sahib Yishun celebrated the 25th anniversary of its present gurdwara complex in August 2021.

While it may appear to be the youngest and newest compared to six other gurdwaras in Singapore, its history is as old as any of them. Its origins go back to the colonial interwar years, where three gurdwaras existed in Northern Singapore during the British days. They are Naval Police Sikh Temple, Sembawang Sikh Temple and Jalan Kayu Sikh Temple. Over time, they got merged into one.

One of the guests at the event were Carrie Tan Huimin, a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Nee Soon South ward of Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency since 2020.

In an entry at her social media account, she said: “Sikhism respects all faiths, and is of the belief that everyone should have their own freedom to practice whatever faith they choose. Defenders of the right of each individual to choose their beliefs – that is a beautiful thing to defend.”

She added that she got to know Simran Kaur who made the ‘delicious’ pani puri to feed all those who visit the gurdwara. She shared a photo of her and Simran (in yellow), ‘teaching me how to stuff the filling into the crispy shell’.

BOOK COVER: Singapore’s “Northern Sikhs” and their Gurdwaras – The historic Journey of Gurdwara Sahib Yishun

