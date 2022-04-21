Vaisakhi delight at British EY offices





EY Sikh Community in action for Vaisakhi 2022



As part of the Vaisakhi celebrations, EY Sikh Community members recently served free food at five EY offices across London, Birmingham, Leeds and Edinburgh.

“It was an absolute pleasure speaking to colleagues about Vaisakhi & how we celebrate, and also discussing the different networks at EY,” Ranveer Kaur, a senior actuarial consultant at EY and co-chair of EY Sikh Community, shared at her LinkedIn.

The EY Sikh Community (EYSC) is part of Embrace – EY’s Faith and Belief network.

﻿

