Ipoh to host two Sikhi open discussion forums this weekend (April 23 & 24)







By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

If you have been looking out for an open Sikhi discussion forum in English, here is your chance. An Ipoh gurdwara and a Sikh organisation will be organising open discussions this weekend, April 23 and 24.

Both sessions will be led by English-speaking parcharak Bhai Inderjit Singh Goraya (Pathankot) who is on a Sikhi lecture circuit in Perak.

On Saturday (23 April 2022), the first open discussion and Q&A session will be held at the Guru Nanak Institution Ipoh (GNI), from 3pm to 5pm. It is open to GNI Punjabi students and Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM) members.

On Sunday (24 April 2022), a youth open discussion / Q&A will be held at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh (WGSI), from 4pm to 6pm.

“We had an engaging and productive session in Seremban,” a Seremban gurdwara committee member told Asia Samachar. “Bhai Inderjit connects well with the youth.”

Inderjit will also be conducting katha (lecture) sessions at Gurdwara Sahib Greentown (23 April, 7.15pm to 8.15pm), Gurdwara Sahib Kampar (24 April, 10.15am to 11.15am) and Gurdwara Sahib Railway Ipoh (24 April, 7.15pm to 8.15pm).

﻿

﻿

RELATED STORY:

Butterworth to hold Sikh youth open discussion on Tuesday (April 19) (Asia Samachar, 18 April 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here