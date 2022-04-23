Sikhs in Malaysian police force come together





Sikh women currently serving in the PDRM at a gathering in Kuala Lumpur on 22 April 2022 – Photo: Asia Samachar



By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Sikhs serving the Malaysian police force are coming together for a prayer in Kuala Lumpur today (April 23) to mark the 215th Police Day celebrations.

Serving and retired members of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will join the prayer session at Gurdwara Sahib Parliament.

“Sikh police men and women from around the nation will join for the prayer meet,” ACP Ravindar Singh told Asia Samachar.

The 215th Police Day celebrations, themed ‘Police and Society Are Inseparable’, were held nationwide on March 25.

Sikhs serving in the PDRM gather for a photo shoot in Kuala Lumpur on 22 April 2022 as part of the 215th Police Day celebrations – Photo: Asia Samachar

Sikhs retired form the Malaysian police force gather for a photo shoot in Kuala Lumpur on 22 April 2022 as part of the 215th Police Day celebrations – Photo: Asia Samachar

TOP GUNS: Former police commissioner Amar Singh (left) and retired Special Branch assistant director Hardev Singh joined fellow Sikhs in the police force, both serving and retired, for a photo shoot in Kuala Lumpur on 22 April 2022 as part of the 215th Police Day celebrations – Photo: Asia Samachar

RELATED STORY:

Malaysian top Sikh cop to retire, ceremony at Pulapol gurdwara (Asia Samachar, 4 Dec 2018)

Top Malaysian police Sikh lady officer retires (Asia Samachar, 22 Jan 2019)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here