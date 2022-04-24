In Memoriam: Kirpal Kaur Gill (1931-2021) & Gurbachan Bakan Singh (1931-1997)

Kirpal Kaur Gill (1931-2021)

Gurbachan Bakan Singh (1931-1997)

The family of the late Mata Kirpal Kaur Gill and the late Sardar Gurbachan Bakan Singh (Seremban Police), will be having a Jodh Mela in loving memory of our beloved parents on Saturday, 30th April 2022 at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban from 9.30 to 11.30am.

There will be a recital of The Sukhmani Sahib followed by a Sahej Path Da Bhog and Ardaas.

Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter. Kindly treat this as a personal invitation.

A gentle reminder to ensure compliance with applicable Covid -19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) while in attendance at the Gurdwara Sahib.

For further information, please contact: Paramijit Singh 012-6759552 or Navjeet Singh 019-2325400

| Entry: 24 April 2022 | Source: Family