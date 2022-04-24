Vaisakhi mela in Malaysia today, Singapore next weekend







By Asia Samachar | Malaysia, Singapore |

Get ready for a whole day fun at SSU Kelab Aman in Kuala Lumpur Vaiskahi Mela 2022. There will live entertainment, bazaar, games and a dohl performance by the Punjabi Virsa. The event runs from 11am to 10pm.

Across the causeway in Singapore, a similar weekend filled with telemathces, games and cultural events will take place on April 30 and May 1.

Organised by the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA), the event will also feature a Punjabi poetry competition for children and adults. They are seeking out the best orator, most original poem and the best Punjabi pronunciation.

﻿

