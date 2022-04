Mata Joginder Kaur (1939 – 2022), Dusun Nyior, Seremban

MATA JOGINDER KAUR

18.5.1939 – 30.4.2022

Husband: Late Moktiar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Magar Singh / Kiranjit Kaur

Bibi Singh / Horst Glaeser

Balbir Kaur / Gurdip Singh

Balwant Singh / Dalvir Kaur

Gurpal Singh / Roslinda Rosli

Baldev Singh / Gurjit Kaur

Sukhdev Singh

19 Grand Kids, 13 Great Grand Kids, brothers & sister, relatives and friends to mourn their losses.

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 1 May 2022 (Sunday), at the Mantin Sikh Crematorium in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

Cortege leaves residence at 1.00 pm from No. 27 Jalan Nyior 5, Taman Nyior, 70100, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

Path Da Bhog & Ardas will be held on 7 May 2022 (Saturday), from 9.30 am – 11.30 am, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Contact:

Sdr Balwant Singh @ 0133413245

Sdr Baldev Singh @ 0133414735



| Entry: 30 April 2022 | Source: Family

