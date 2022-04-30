Joginder Singh Babu Singh (1936 – 2022)

Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey
Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
In Loving Memory of
SARDAR JOGINDER SINGH S/O BABU SINGH
Age: 85
15 September 1936 – 30 April 2022
Passed away peacefully on 30th April 2022.
His love, laughter and generosity will be dearly missed by all
Wife: Sadarni Surjit Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Dave Malik / Mumtaz
Dr Ragbir Kaur / Bulvir Singh
Balbir (Jay) / Manjinder
Ranjit Singh
Grandchildren:
Ravinderpal Singh
Harwinder Singh
Rajwinder Singh
Balwinder Singh
Ameer
Amar
Afzal
Jasmine
Karishma
Brother, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and all friends
Pay Homages: 30th April – 1 May 2022
Funeral procession: 1 May 2022 @ 1.30pm
10, Jalan Cergas, Taman Connaught, 56000, KL
Funeral Ceremony: 2pm, 1 May 2022 at Jalan Kuari Crematorium Centre Kuala Lumpur
Path Da Bhog: 8 May 2022 (Sunday) @ 10am – noon, at Gurdwara Sahib High Street, Kuala Lumpur
Please contact 012-3394585 (Dave) / 010-3670431 (Jasmine) for queries
Please call only if necessary, WhatsApp message preferred.
