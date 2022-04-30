Joginder Singh Babu Singh (1936 – 2022)

Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey

Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

In Loving Memory of

SARDAR JOGINDER SINGH S/O BABU SINGH

Age: 85

15 September 1936 – 30 April 2022

Passed away peacefully on 30th April 2022.

His love, laughter and generosity will be dearly missed by all

Wife: Sadarni Surjit Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Dave Malik / Mumtaz

Dr Ragbir Kaur / Bulvir Singh

Balbir (Jay) / Manjinder

Ranjit Singh

Grandchildren:

Ravinderpal Singh

Harwinder Singh

Rajwinder Singh

Balwinder Singh

Ameer

Amar

Afzal

Jasmine

Karishma

Brother, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and all friends

Pay Homages: 30th April – 1 May 2022

Funeral procession: 1 May 2022 @ 1.30pm

10, Jalan Cergas, Taman Connaught, 56000, KL

Funeral Ceremony: 2pm, 1 May 2022 at Jalan Kuari Crematorium Centre Kuala Lumpur

Path Da Bhog: 8 May 2022 (Sunday) @ 10am – noon, at Gurdwara Sahib High Street, Kuala Lumpur

Please contact 012-3394585 (Dave) / 010-3670431 (Jasmine) for queries

Please call only if necessary, WhatsApp message preferred.

﻿

| Entry: 30 April 2022 | Source: Family