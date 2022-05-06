Charun Kaur Sham Singh (1929-2022), Selayang Baru













Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

CHARUN KAUR A/P SHAM SINGH W/O LATE SOHAN SINGH THUNDA

(1929-2022)

Age: 93

Departed peacefully at home for heavenly abode on 6th May 2022.

Leaving behind her loving family, her sister Isher Kaur, children’s & their spouses, 19 grandchildren’s & their spouses and 21 great-grandchildren.

Last Respects & Sukhmani Sahib Paath: 8:30am-10:00am, 7 May 2022 (Saturday) at No 57, Jalan Bukit Mewah 61, Taman Bukit Mewah, 43000, Kajang. Hearse leaves residence at 10:00am.

Saskaar / Cremation: 11:30am, 7 May 2022 (Saturday) at DBKL Crematorium Cheras, Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur

Path Da Bhog: 22 May 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru

Programme: 6:30am-8:00am – Asa Di Vaar; 9:30am -11:30am – Kirtan Darbar, Antim Ardas followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Contact:

Jagit Singh Thunda (Son) 012 – 296 1022

Harjit Singh Thunda (Son) 011 – 1627 9054

Veerinderpal Singh (Grandson) 012 – 305 2535

The Family express sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to relative and friends for their condolences, prayers and throughout support.

| Entry: 6 May 2022 | Source: Family

