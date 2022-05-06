Harnik Singh (1949 – 2022), Taman Kajang Mewah / Kuyuh (Sg Besi)

HARNIK SINGH A/L KARNAIL SINGH

10.1.1949 – 6.5.2022

Village: Shergar, Bathinda

Wife: Late madam Tano Kaur

Missed by Sons, Daughters and Grandchildren.

Saskaar / Cremation: 4pm, 7 May 2022 (Saturday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium), Kuala Lumpur

Cortège leaves from residence at 23A, Jalan Kajang Mewah 7B, Taman Kajang Mewah, Sungai Chua, Kajang

Akand Paath will be held at the residence from the 14th to 16th May 2022

Path da Bhog: 12:00 noon, 16 May 2022 at Gurdwara Sahib Kajang

Contact:

011 6073 9943 Kalvin

016 236 1938 Sunita

| Entry: 6 May 2022 | Source: Family

