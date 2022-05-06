Harnik Singh (1949 – 2022), Taman Kajang Mewah / Kuyuh (Sg Besi)

HARNIK SINGH A/L KARNAIL SINGH
10.1.1949 – 6.5.2022
Village: Shergar, Bathinda
Wife: Late madam Tano Kaur
Missed by Sons, Daughters and Grandchildren.
Saskaar / Cremation: 4pm, 7 May 2022 (Saturday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium), Kuala Lumpur
Cortège leaves from residence at 23A, Jalan Kajang Mewah 7B, Taman Kajang Mewah, Sungai Chua, Kajang
Akand Paath will be held at the residence from the 14th to 16th May 2022
Path da Bhog: 12:00 noon, 16 May 2022 at Gurdwara Sahib Kajang
Contact:
011 6073 9943 Kalvin
016 236 1938 Sunita
| Entry: 6 May 2022 | Source: Family
