In Loving Memory: Manjit Singh (1939 – 2021)

FIRST BARSI

SARDAR MANJIT SINGH

s/o late Sdr. Chanan Singh & late Mdm Pertab Kaur

15.9.1939 — 18.5.2021

You are in our hearts and yet so far apart. Why God had this arranged. There’s so much to tell, so much to say. Turning to months and now a year has gone by. It’s difficult to say goodbye and if we had just one more day, I’ll hold you and never let you go.

15 May 2022

Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh

6.30am — Asa di Vaar

10am — Kirtan Katha followed by Sehaj Paath da Bhog

Guru ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather and an excellent teacher. He is deeply missed by his family.

Meninder 019 286 7744

Harminder 012 320 1104

Please this as personal invitation.

Entry: 7 May 2022

