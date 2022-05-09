Battle hardened mothers feted at Subang gurdwara







Mothers Unite (L-R): Sarwjit Kaur, Dial Kaur, Sarjit Kaur, Tejinder Kaur, Mohinder Kaur and Daleep Kaur – Photo: Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

At 90, Ajit Kaur was the eldest among the elderly ladies who turned up for the Mother’s Day celebration at Subang gurdwara.

She is now wheelchair bound, but her spirit is still strong.

“She’s always been a strong character. She doesn’t easily give into emotions,” her grandson Randhill Singh told Asia Samachar.

Ajit has been a widow for the last eight year since her husband Bachan Singh, a businessman hailing from Kangar, Perlis, passed away. The couple have nine children.

Ajit and the other elderly women at the centre of the celebration have seen much in their lives, and contributed immensely towards their families and community.

Among the other ladies who turned up (group photo, left to right) were Sarwjit Kaur, Dial Kaur, Sarjit Kaur, Tejinder Kaur, Mohinder Kaur and Daleep Kaur. They are battle hardened mothers, having taken on challenges thrown their way in life.

Sarwjit was born in 1941 at Bagan Serai, Perak. Her father, Chanan Simgh, was a railway station master.

“In my early teens, we had stayed in Singapore as my father was stationed there,” she said.

After he passed away, the family moved to Batu Gajah, another town in the Malaysian state of Perak, as most of their family members lived there.

Dial Kaur, born in 1935 in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, was the daughter of Mher Singh, a town board clerk who later moved to the land office. She lived in Ipoh after her marriage.

The programme was organised by the Istri Satsang Wing of Gurdwara Sahib Subang.

“We had to stop many activities due to the pandemic. We will now start back our activities,” said Jugindar Kaur who heads the women’s wing.

The activities include excursions for mothers, teaching giddha and cooking classes.

Mother’s Day Special: Ajit Kaur, 90, with her daughter Harbhajan Singh at Gurdwara Sahib Subang on 8 May 2022 – Photo: Asia Samachar

RELATED STORY:

Subang Sikhs to assist families battling poverty (Asia Samachar, 27 April 2021)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here