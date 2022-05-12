Bhjan Kaur Mangal Singh (1937 – 2022), Gunung Rapat, Ipoh

BHJAN KAUR A/P MANGAL SINGH

Village: Kapure, Moga, India

25.9.1937 – 12.5.2022

Husband: Mahinder Singh

Children / Spouses:

Dalgit Singh (Ex DBI) / Raspal Kaur

Sub Inspector Kalyant Singh (Interpol PDRM)

Grandchildren:

Harpreet Kaur/ Captain Meninderjit Singh

Amrith Kaur/ Rajvinpal Singh

Dashvinder Singh

Suminder Singh

Asvinder Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 13th May 2022 (Friday) at Sikh Crematorium (Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh)

Cortege leaves from 1054, Lengkok Gunung Rapat, Kampung Baru, Gunung Rapat, 31350, Ipoh, Perak at 1pm

Path da Bhog: TBC

Contact:

Harpreet Kaur (granddaughter) 016-5011204

Raspal Kaur (Daughter in Law) 016-5411787

Dashvinder Singh (grandson) 016-9154758

The family express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their support during the recent bereavements. Family and friends attending are reminded to comply with the SOP for places of worship. We miss you MA!

﻿

| Entry: 12 May 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here