Bhjan Kaur Mangal Singh (1937 – 2022), Gunung Rapat, Ipoh

BHJAN KAUR A/P MANGAL SINGH
Village: Kapure, Moga, India
25.9.1937 – 12.5.2022
Husband: Mahinder Singh
Children / Spouses:
Dalgit Singh (Ex DBI) / Raspal Kaur
Sub Inspector Kalyant Singh (Interpol PDRM)
Grandchildren:
Harpreet Kaur/ Captain Meninderjit Singh
Amrith Kaur/ Rajvinpal Singh
Dashvinder Singh
Suminder Singh
Asvinder Singh
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 13th May 2022 (Friday) at Sikh Crematorium (Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh)
Cortege leaves from 1054, Lengkok Gunung Rapat, Kampung Baru, Gunung Rapat, 31350, Ipoh, Perak at 1pm
Path da Bhog: TBC
Contact:
Harpreet Kaur (granddaughter) 016-5011204
Raspal Kaur (Daughter in Law) 016-5411787
Dashvinder Singh (grandson) 016-9154758
The family express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their support during the recent bereavements. Family and friends attending are reminded to comply with the SOP for places of worship. We miss you MA!
| Entry: 12 May 2022 | Source: Family
