Bhjan Kaur Mangal Singh (1937 – 2022), Gunung Rapat, Ipoh

BHJAN KAUR A/P LATE MANGAL SINGH

Village: Kapure Moga, India

25.9.1937 – 12.5.2022

Husband: Late Mahendar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Dalgit Singh (EX DBI) / Raspal Kaur

Kalyant Singh (Interpol PDRM)

Grandchildren / Spouses:

Harpreet Kaur / Meninderjit Singh

Amrith Kaur / Rajvinpal Singh

Dashvinder Singh

Suminder Singh

Asvinder Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 13 May 2022 (Friday) at Sikh Crematorium (Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh)

Cortège leaves from residence at 1pm, 13 May 2022 (Friday). (Address: 1054, Lengkok Gunung Rapat, Kampung Baru Gunung Rapat, 31350 Ipoh, Perak)

Path da Bhog: TBC

Contact:

Harpreet Kaur (Granddaughter) 016-5011204

Raspal Kaur (Daughter in Law) 016-5411787

Dashvinder Singh (Grandson) 016-9154758

The family express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their support during the recent bereavements. Family and friends attending are reminded to comply with the SOP for places of worship.

We will miss you, Maaji.

| Entry: 12 May 2022 | Source: Family

