Bhjan Kaur Mangal Singh (1937 – 2022), Gunung Rapat, Ipoh

BHJAN KAUR A/P LATE MANGAL SINGH
Village: Kapure Moga, India
25.9.1937 – 12.5.2022
Husband: Late Mahendar Singh
Children / Spouses:
Dalgit Singh (EX DBI) / Raspal Kaur
Kalyant Singh (Interpol PDRM)
Grandchildren / Spouses:
Harpreet Kaur / Meninderjit Singh
Amrith Kaur / Rajvinpal Singh
Dashvinder Singh
Suminder Singh
Asvinder Singh
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 13 May 2022 (Friday) at Sikh Crematorium (Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh)
Cortège leaves from residence at 1pm, 13 May 2022 (Friday). (Address: 1054, Lengkok Gunung Rapat, Kampung Baru Gunung Rapat, 31350 Ipoh, Perak)
Path da Bhog: TBC
Contact:
Harpreet Kaur (Granddaughter) 016-5011204
Raspal Kaur (Daughter in Law) 016-5411787
Dashvinder Singh (Grandson) 016-9154758
The family express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their support during the recent bereavements. Family and friends attending are reminded to comply with the SOP for places of worship.
We will miss you, Maaji.
| Entry: 12 May 2022 | Source: Family
