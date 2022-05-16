Gurmet Singh Gurbak Singh (1956 – 2022), Kuala Kangsar

GURMET SINGH

Son of LATE GURBAK SINGH S/O LATE JERTA SINGH (KOT SIVIYAN, TARN TARN) & LATE PAR KAUR D/O LATE JUWAN SINGH (ACHINT KOT, AMRITSAR II)

11.1.1956 – 9.5.2022

Will be missed dearly by children, siblings, daughter-in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Path da Bhog: 22 May 2022 (Sunday), from 9.30am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Kangsar, Perak

Contact:

ISVENDER SINGH – 0165977825

SAALVENDERR SINGH – 0165012855

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. We will miss you dearly beloved Papa Ji.

﻿

| Entry: 16 May 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here