Mata Surjit Kaur (1934 – 2022), Nilai, Negeri Sembilan

Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey
As His Decree is Issued, So Is His Command Obeyed
Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey
Those Who Are Sent, Come O’ Nanak; When They Are Called Back, They Depart and Go
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
MATA SURJIT KAUR D/O LATE SARBAN SINGH
Pind: Pabiah
Passed away peacefully on 18 May 2022.
Husband: Late Gajan Singh Gill (Gajan Singh Transport – GST Nilai)
Pind: Heran
Dearly missed by family, relatives and friends.
Cortege leaves residence at Lot 2843, Kampung Sungai Sekah, 71800, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan at 12.45pm, 19 May 2022 (Thursday)
Saskaar / Cremation: 1.45pm, 19 May 2022 (Thursday) at Nirwana Memorial Park Nilai
Path Da Bhog: To be updated
Contacts:
Jagjit Singh 012 972 8659
Kelvinder 016 – 277 8545
Entry: 18 May 2022 | Source: Family
