Mata Surjit Kaur (1934 – 2022), Nilai, Negeri Sembilan











Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey

As His Decree is Issued, So Is His Command Obeyed

Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

Those Who Are Sent, Come O’ Nanak; When They Are Called Back, They Depart and Go

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MATA SURJIT KAUR D/O LATE SARBAN SINGH

Pind: Pabiah

Passed away peacefully on 18 May 2022.

Husband: Late Gajan Singh Gill (Gajan Singh Transport – GST Nilai)

Pind: Heran

Dearly missed by family, relatives and friends.

Cortege leaves residence at Lot 2843, Kampung Sungai Sekah, 71800, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan at 12.45pm, 19 May 2022 (Thursday)

Saskaar / Cremation: 1.45pm, 19 May 2022 (Thursday) at Nirwana Memorial Park Nilai

Path Da Bhog: To be updated

Contacts:

Jagjit Singh 012 972 8659

Kelvinder 016 – 277 8545

| Entry: 18 May 2022 | Source: Family

