Sardar Karam Singh (1930 – 2022), Ex Lembaga Pelabuhan Klang (LPK)

















Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey

Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDAR KARAM SINGH S/O GITA SINGH

12.5.1930 – 31.5.2022

(Gurditpura, Patiala)

Age 92

Husband of the late Mata Naseeb Kaur

Passed away peacefully on 31st May 2022

Dad, Babaji, Nanaji a pillar of strength and love to all. A true leader and a man ahead of his time. You will be cherished and missed by all.

Dearly missed by Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Cottage leaves his residence 19, Lintang Derun, 42000, Port Klang @11am on 2nd June 2022 (Thursday) for Antim Saskaar at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Jalan Bukit Kubur Kawasan 1, 41200 Klang on the same day.

Path Da Bhog will be held on 12th June 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Port Klang at 5pm followed by Guru Ka Langar.

Enquiries contact:

Jasbir Singh 012-3330321

Rashpal Singh 016-2222406

Dalbir Singh 016-2512199

| Entry: 31 May 2022 | Source: Family

