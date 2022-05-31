Sardar Karam Singh (1930 – 2022), Ex Lembaga Pelabuhan Klang (LPK)

Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey
Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SARDAR KARAM SINGH S/O GITA SINGH
12.5.1930 – 31.5.2022
(Gurditpura, Patiala)
Age 92
Husband of the late Mata Naseeb Kaur
Passed away peacefully on 31st May 2022
Dad, Babaji, Nanaji a pillar of strength and love to all. A true leader and a man ahead of his time. You will be cherished and missed by all.
Dearly missed by Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Cottage leaves his residence 19, Lintang Derun, 42000, Port Klang @11am on 2nd June 2022 (Thursday) for Antim Saskaar at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Jalan Bukit Kubur Kawasan 1, 41200 Klang on the same day.
Path Da Bhog will be held on 12th June 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Port Klang at 5pm followed by Guru Ka Langar.
Enquiries contact:
Jasbir Singh 012-3330321
Rashpal Singh 016-2222406
Dalbir Singh 016-2512199
Entry: 31 May 2022 | Source: Family
