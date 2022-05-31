10 Things about Sidhu Moose Wala

By Asia Samachar | Punjab |

A storm of controversy is swirling in Punjab as people digest news of the broad daylight murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, a popular rapper, singer and song writer. Here are 10 things about the Punjab singer who blended hip-hop, rap and folk music.

Real Name: Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

Age: 28. He was born in Moosa village, Mansa district

Early Days: He studied engineering from Punjab before moving to Canada in 2016.

Road to Fame: He is one of Punjab’s biggest pop stars, though known for his temperamental and edgy lyrics.

Controversy: He has had several brushes with the law, called out for promoting gun culture through his songs and social media activity.

Politics: Due to his popularity, Congress tapped him to run in recent state assembly election, but he lost.

Latest Track: His latest track, The Last Ride, was released this month. It features the iconic crime scene where American rapper Tupac was murdered in his BMW in 1996.

Death: Multiple gun shots by unidentified people a day after his security cover was trimmed by the state

Security Details: Police said Moose Wala’s security detail had been reduced to two commandos from four, and that these officers weren’t travelling with the singer when he was attacked. More than 400 people in Punjab, including Moose Wala, had thier security detail withdrawn or scaled back.

Who’s Responsible: State police chief VK Bhawra on Sunday said that a Canada-based gangster had claimed responsibility for the attack. The name Goldy Brar has been bandied about.

RELATED STORY:

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead – Report (Asia Samachar, 29 May 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here