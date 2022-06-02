Sikh tax expert made vice chair of Paris-based global taxation commission

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Tax expert Dr Veerinderjeet Singh has been appointed a commission vice chair of the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Effective June 1, he is the vice-chair of the ICC Global Tax Commission for a three-year period. He is the first Malaysian to be made vice chair of a commission at the international chamber body.

“I’ve been a member of the commission for some years now. I look at this appointment as an opportunity to continue to share my expertise and experience. This is a voluntary position,” he told Asia Samachar.

ICC claims to represent 45 million businesses in over 100 countries around the world. Among others, it works with the United Nations (UN) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to develop international taxation standards.

Veerinderjeet is no stranger to the tax world in Malaysia and the region.

He is the sitting president of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA), an umbrella body for the accountancy profession in Malaysia. Until last month, he was also the president of the The Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA). He was a past president of the Chartered Tax Institute of Malaysia.

He is also a non-executive chairman of Tricor Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. He also had a five-year stint in Axcelasia Inc, a Singapore-listed company in which he was one of the founders.

Veerinderjeet has ore than three decades of experience in the fields of accounting and taxation and has served in the Inland Revenue Department, University of Malaya (as an associate professor), Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young (as a tax partner/executive director). He has also authored a number of tax publications.

He also sits on the boards of Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd, AmBank (M) Bhd and UMW Holdings Bhd.

